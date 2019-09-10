Rochester ranked No. 1 city to withstand housing downturn during a recession

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Although the the Federal Reserve and President Donald Trump have each have each downplayed the possibility of a recession, the reality is that the market fluctuates and sooner or later, economy’s fortunes turn.
However, the good news, for Rochester at least, is that homeowners don’t need to worry too much about a housing downturn.
A study published by Market Watch Monday ranked Rochester as the city “least likely to tank during the next recession.”
The study computed the downturn risks for the 50 largest cities in the nation based on specific criteria:
- Median home sale price-to-household ratio
- Average loan-to-value ratio of homes sold in 2018
- Home price volatility based on the standard deviation of home prices year-to-year
- Share of home sales that are flips, i.e. sold twice within 12 months for a different price
- Diversity of local employment based on the likelihood that two randomly selected workers are in the same field
- Share of the local economy dependent on exports
- Share of local households headed by someone age 65 or older
At 30.4% Rochester had the lowest score of any of the cities studied, followed by Buffalo New York (31.9%) and Hartford, Connecticut (33.9%).
Overall, the top 10 cities that were least liekly to see a recession-fueld housing downturn were all located East of the Mississippi River.
The top three cities with the highest risk of a housing downturn were Riverside, California (72.8%), Phoenix, Arizona (69.8%), and Miami, Florida (69.5%)
