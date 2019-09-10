Rochester ranked No. 1 city to withstand housing downturn during a recession

This June 13, 2019, photo shows a house with a “sold pending” sign fixed on the realtor’s sign in northeast Jackson, Miss. On Friday, June 21, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in May. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Although the the Federal Reserve and President Donald Trump have each have each downplayed the possibility of a recession, the reality is that the market fluctuates and sooner or later, economy’s fortunes turn.

However, the good news, for Rochester at least, is that homeowners don’t need to worry too much about a housing downturn.

A study published by Market Watch Monday ranked Rochester as the city “least likely to tank during the next recession.”

The study computed the downturn risks for the 50 largest cities in the nation based on specific criteria:

Median home sale price-to-household ratio

Average loan-to-value ratio of homes sold in 2018

Home price volatility based on the standard deviation of home prices year-to-year

Share of home sales that are flips, i.e. sold twice within 12 months for a different price

Diversity of local employment based on the likelihood that two randomly selected workers are in the same field

Share of the local economy dependent on exports

Share of local households headed by someone age 65 or older

At 30.4% Rochester had the lowest score of any of the cities studied, followed by Buffalo New York (31.9%) and Hartford, Connecticut (33.9%).

Overall, the top 10 cities that were least liekly to see a recession-fueld housing downturn were all located East of the Mississippi River.

The top three cities with the highest risk of a housing downturn were Riverside, California (72.8%), Phoenix, Arizona (69.8%), and Miami, Florida (69.5%)

For the full results of the study, visit this website.