Rochester rally supports ‘For The People Act’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rally was held in front of the federal building on State Street in Rochester Tuesday, in support of the “For The People Act.”

Demonstrators from the Working Families Party, Citizen Action, Vocal New York, and the Poor People’s Campaign demanded Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer push for passage of the act, which is also known as S-1.

Supporters say the bill would protect voting rights and combat voter suppression that they say is happening in the state legislature.

“It would most importantly outlaw gerrymandering,” said rally organizer Matt Witten. “The census date comes in this week on the 12th, at which point gerrymandering can begin to partisanly redistrict and make voting really unfair for the next ten years. So it’s crucial that we get this bill passed now and we really need the president and all the senate to get behind this with us.”

Witten says as it stands now, the voting system suppresses Black and brown communities by creating more obstacles for them to cast their vote.

The For the People Act has stalled 50-50 in the senate because it can’t get the support of 60 members needed to pass.