PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Robot battles aren’t just a thing for movies. The Rochester Rally came together Sunday for their 18th year of robot battles to brace for competition season.



Students from the Penfield robotics team, Rolling Thunder, hosted the Rochester Rally.

The pre-competition allowed local teams to get ready for their season. Students working alongside their adult mentors had just 6 weeks to build a 120 pound robot to compete in a 3 versus 3 game.

“So rally is a great way for us to all get a look at each other’s ideas and see how other people interpreted the challenges this year. It’s also a great way to get a sense of what’s coming when we have our first competition which is the Finger Lakes Regional which is happening at RIT in March” Team Captain of Rolling Thunder Nicole Leute said.

Teams had to form alliances to retrieve an assigned object called the “cargo” and then place it in the hub to get a score!