Rochester rallies to ‘Count the Vote’ in MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rallies are happening around the country to “Count the Vote” as some supporters of President Donald Trump demanding officials stop counting votes.

Several dozen demonstrators gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Wednesday.

“Trump is already trying to undermine the election and say that he has won, when that’s not true,” one person at the rally said.

“There’s a lot of people think, because, ‘my vote doesn’t count because of the electoral college’ but we’re seeing states flip because of your voice.”

Some anticipate more demonstrations in Rochester and around the country.