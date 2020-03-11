Rochester radio host on ‘Kimberly and Beck’ calls coronavirus ‘KKK of disease’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester area radio host compared the COVID-19 coronavirus to the Ku Klux Klan Tuesday.

The comment was made by Beck, of Kimberly and Beck, on Tuesday’s show, during a segment discussing if the virus “over hyped.”

Beck’s comments came after a caller into the show said that deaths related to the virus were mostly white people, and that “very few black people have died from the virus.”

After saying coronavirus was “the KKK of diseases,” and then said “white people matter.”

Local religious leaders called Beck’s statement “terribly offensive.”

“There’s no place for that kind of discussion,” said Rabbi Peter Stein of Temple B’rith Kodesh. “If we’re facing a public health crisis we need calm rational discussions and certainly nothing that is hate-filled.”

The station that broadcasts Kimberly and Beck is 95.1 WAIO and is owned by iHeart radio.

News 8 WROC has reached out to iHeart Radio for a statement on the matter, but officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

