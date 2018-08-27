Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A police investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly shot on Rocket Street.

Officers responded to Baycliffe Street, where the victim was found, around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim is expected to survive the shooting. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by American Medical Response for treatment.

No one is in custody at this time.