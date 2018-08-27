Local News

Rochester police: Woman shot on Rocket St.

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 06:04 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 06:04 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A police investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly shot  on Rocket Street.

Officers responded to Baycliffe Street, where the victim was found, around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim is expected to survive the shooting. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by American Medical Response for treatment.

No one is in custody at this time.

