ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is warning the public of a text message scam.

According to police, a scammer sends a text message where they threaten harm against the victim’s family unless the scammer is paid. The scammer will also send a photograph of violent content.

SCAM ALERT-RPD has become aware of a text message scam where the scammer threatens harm against the victim's family and sends a photograph of violent content to the victim, unless the scammer is paid. When in doubt, call 911 or 311! pic.twitter.com/hvidu6hvpz — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) June 9, 2021

If you receive one of these messages, police are urging you to call 911 or 311.