Rochester Police Union, Monroe County coordinating funeral services for man set on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club released a statement on Twitter Wednesday night, saying its members are coordinating funeral services for Steven Amenhauser.

Investigators say Amenhouser was “intentionally” set on fire last Friday in his Lyell Avenue apartment. He died Tuesday morning.

The two teenagers accused of setting him on fire have been charged with second degree murder.

After his death, investigators discovered Amenhauser had no nearby relatives, and members of the Rochester police locust club are feeling pulled to help .

“Every life in our community is precise, we’ve had a lot of homicides last year. This one like I said was just a little different because of the lack of family,” said Adam Devincentis, executive vice president Rochester Locust Club.

The Locust Club, along with the Holy Apostles Church and the Monroe County public Administration Office are arranging a funeral service using Funeral assistance grants available, through the County’s Temporary Assistance program.

The program gives eligible families grants in the thousands to help burry their loved ones. But in Amenhauser cases there’s no family and given the horrific crime some community come together to help.

“Between the church and county services that would allow for this to happen, to get them to talk to each other so that it could be seamless and it could be something dignified for Steven,” said Devincentis.

A memorial sits on Lyell Avenue at this site of Amenhauser death. Devincentis says many questions have come from the community about what was going to happen next, and he hopes holding this community service can provide some closure.

“This one, just the undignified way that he was taken really struck a chord with people needing to find some dignity in his burial, I think just for our own piece of mind as well as for Steven,” said Devincentis.

Funeral assistance grants are available through the county for all eligible families who might need help with funeral costs.