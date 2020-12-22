Rochester Police Union files petition to stall release of officer disciplinary records

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club has filed a motion to delay the release of police officers’ disciplinary records.

Those records were previously shielded under section 50-A of the Civil Rights law, which was repealed earlier this year. The City of Rochester announced an effort to make those records publicly available through an online database in July.

While allowing the release of certain records, the reform was written to protect the home addresses, personal phone numbers, and emails of officers and their families. According to paperwork filed by the Locust Club Monday, that wasn’t happening in an early version of the city’s database.

The filing claims Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan told police on Tuesday, December 15 that the online database would be posted on Friday, December 18. Officers were able to review their records on the morning of December 16.

According to the police union, officers reviewing their own documents found inconsistencies in redactions, sensitive information like birthdays and ID numbers, and in one case an unsigned letter of reprimand, all of which would have been viewable by the public in the city’s database.

The union filed a petition Monday saying it seeks “to delay the public disclosure of these records until a thorough review can be made.”

