ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in custody after drawing a gun at another resident near the Longview Terrace area Friday morning.

Rochester police, New York State police, and members of the U.S. Marshalls arrived at the location at around 8 a.m. for reports of a man with a weapon. According to officials, the suspect’s identity and vehicle make was tracked down, and eventually, law enforcement made contact with him.

The suspect fled from police on foot, according to officials but was arrested shortly after. There is no further information on criminal charges handed at this time.

Rochester Police Captain Sam Lucyshyn was at the arrest scene and addressed the increase in city violence, saying there’s been a 150% rise in Rochester shootings since 2020.

“Violence in Rochester has skyrocketed since two years ago,” Cpt. Lucyshyn said. “The numbers are almost double. If you go to the open data portal of the department, you’ll see the numbers, they are astounding. It is sad because the violence is concentrated in marginalized communities.”

According to police records, the city has seen a total of 60 homicides since the start of the year. The most recent was the result of a shooting sparked by a verbal argument on Mazda Terrace Thursday.

Rochester is currently on pace for its deadliest year in history. It broke the all-time record for most homicides last year when more than 80 people were killed.

A portion of Longview Terrace is blocked off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic pending the investigation.

