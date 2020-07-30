Rochester police to increase presence in East End bar district in response to last weekend’s violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say they will increase their presence in the city’s East End bar district this weekend following last week’s violence.

Police officials say they will work with other area law enforcement partners to ensure safety. Increased presence measures include:

STOP DWI Checkpoints

Reinforcing quality of life issues

Increased foot patrol

Increased lighting in parking lots

Police encourage people in the East End District to follow basic tips to ensure safety for all:

Please do not drink and drive.

Please utilize a designated driver or any ride share services.

If you see something, say something; call 911 so we can do something.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department along with troopers with the New York State Police responded to a large crowd on Sunday in the East and Alexander Bar District in Rochester at around 1 a.m.

RPD said numerous objects including bottles were thrown at officers which led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Rochester woman.

While dispersing the crowd, officers said there were two different incidents involving shots fired.

Officers said a 25-year-old man from Rochester was found shot in his upper body. AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries were declared non-life-threatening.

Shortly after that a 42-year-old man from Rochester arrived at SMH with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. His injury was also considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.