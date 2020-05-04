UPDATE: Two men shot on Hudson Ave. One critical

UPDATE: Two men were shot near Hudson Avenue tonight. One of the victims was taken to Strong Hospital to undergo surgery. His injuries are considered serious.

The second victim was found on Avenue D in the city. He was shot in the upper and lower body. He was also taken to strong but, his injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

————————————————————————————————————

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC)- Rochester police have shut down part of Hudson Avenue near Berlin Street.

At least one ambulance is on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.