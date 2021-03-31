                                                                                                                         
Rochester police searching for missing man with dementia

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for a Rochester man who has dementia and “may be in need of medical attention.”

73-year-old Robert Castle is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has blue eyes with white hair. Castle was last seen on Kansas Street in the City of Rochester on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve flannel shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-7114.

