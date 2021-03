ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a missing man.

Police say 21-year-old Rajon Stanley was last seen on February 24 around 10 p.m. operating a blue Mitsubishi Montero.

He is describe as 5’8″, 130-140 pounds, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, and possibly a tan jacket and black boots. He has a tattoo on his forehead of a rose.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.