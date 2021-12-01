Rochester Police search for suspects after car crashes into house near Norton St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Investigators are working to identify the occupants of a Honda Civic that crashed into a family home near Norton Street around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Rochester Police arrived at the scene of the crash after receiving multiple reports of a vehicle that had struck a vacant house in the area. It was discovered that the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Officials say the occupants of the Honda fled the scene on food immidetetly after the incident.

According to authorities, the house suffered minor structural damage.

The occupants have not been located. An investigation into this crash continues.

