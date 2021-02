ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A body was recovered from a car parked on Vick Park A in the Park Avenue neighborhood in Rochester on Tuesday morning.

Police just removed a body out of a car on Vick Park A in #roc Waiting in more info @News_8 pic.twitter.com/zANZoO9THO — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 9, 2021

The Rochester Police Department is on scene investigating. Details are limited at this time.

