Rochester police respond to Monroe Ave. for report of shots fired, no victims located

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers responded to the area of Monroe Avenue early Tuesday for the report of shots being fired, but no victims were located, officials say.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Monroe near Woodlawn Street around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials say officers located evidence of shots being fired at that intersection, but after canvassing the area, no victims could be located and police determined no one was shot.

The area was blocked off briefly as police investigated, but has since reopened.