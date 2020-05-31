Police: 5 non-life threatening injuries reported following Saturday’s protest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five people were injured following the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest turned violent Saturday.

The rally coincided with similar events that have been going on in cities around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Capt. Michael Callari says none of the incidents were related, and there are currently no suspects in custody. If you or anyone you know has information on the following incidents, you are asked to call 911.

He says medical personnel has declared each of the injuries as non-life threatening.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a local state of emergency and enacted a 9 p.m. curfew for Monroe County Saturday. However, each of these incidents occurred after the curfew was in place.

The reported incidents are as follows:

After 9 p.m., a walk-in shooting victim arrived at URMC in a private vehicle. The 20-year-old city resident was shot at least once in his upper-body. The victim says he was shot outside in the 70 block of Marlborough Road.

Before 10:30 p.m., a walk-in shooting victim arrived at URMC in a private vehicle. The victim is a juvenile male and city resident — he was shot at least once in the upper body. He says the shooting occurred outside, in the 800 block of Dewey Avenue.

After 11:30 p.m., a walk-in stabbing victim arrived at RGH in a private vehicle. The 28-year-old is a city resident, he was stabbed at least once in the lower body. He says the stabbing occurred outside, in the 1700 block of Clifford Avenue.

At about 11:45 p.m., a stabbing victim arrived at RGH by private vehicle. The victim is a 21-year-old city resident. He was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He says the incident happened outside in the area of N. Clinton Avenue and Borchard Street.

At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Hayward Avenue for the report of a person stabbed outside. Officers say they learn that a 43-year-old male city resident had been stabbed in the hand and transported to URMC for treatment.

Again, anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call 911.