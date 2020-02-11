Rochester police recognize funds raised for Ortiz family

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Foundation will recognize fundraising efforts to support the family of fallen Rochester Police Department Officer Manny Ortiz.

Ortiz was killed last November in a car crash after accidentally shooting himself.

Through a Gofundme campaign, the Rochester Police Foundation’s general fund and a matching grant, they were able to raise $50,000. The event will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Public Safety Building in Rochester.

