Rochester police officers suspended after man injured during arrest

Christopher Pate at a news conference with Reverend Lewis Stewart earlier this month.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Two Rochester police officers have been suspended without pay and will likely face criminal charges for an incident where advocates say a man was falsely arrested and beaten.

The officers are already facing internal charges in the investigation. Mayor Lovely Warren says, if those internal charges are upheld, the officers will be fired.

Christopher Pate said he suffered fractures to his skull and jaw as a result of excessive force by the officers. Mayor Warren said she saw the body camera footage of the arrest and was troubled by it.

"To say it's 2018 and we are still looking at these incidences hurts me to my heart," said the mayor. "To have a city citizen be treated this badly, and his rights trampled upon, the rights guaranteed to him by the constitution, shows me we still have work to do to earn the trust in this community."

Chief Ciminelli says the officers stopped Pate on Fulton Avenue in May, believing he was a wanted suspect. But, the chief says, after Pate provided documentation proving who he was, the officers persisted anyway and arrested him for disorderly conduct.

Chief Ciminelli says, “This arrest should not have been made in the first place, and that triggered a sequence of events that is frankly outrageous.”

The chief didn't identify the officers involved, but says one is a six-year veteran and the other is a nine-year veteran.

Mayor Warren said an investigation is still underway into the incident. At the same time, there is a lawsuit pending against the police department.

The chief as well as the mayor has requested criminal charges be brought against the officers involved. The video as well a other relevant documents are now being reviewed by the Monroe County District Attorney's office.

"This was a tremendous failure of two police officers to honor the rights that all our citizens should enjoy," Chief Ciminelli told reporters. "I'm profoundly sorry this happened. But, not only for the citizens of this community, but to all the police officers who go out every day and serve the city with honor and integrity and courage, we are doing this for them also."

Mayor Warren announcing RPD officers getting held accountable for alleged abuse against citizen. pic.twitter.com/sCyrAtrhpf — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) August 28, 2018

The United Christian Leadership Ministry will be holding a press conference on Wednesday with president Reverend Lewis Stewart as well as Pate's attorney Mark Foti.