Rochester Police officer Denny Wright throws first pitch at Red Wings game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright fulfilled a childhood dream of his when he threw the first pitch on First Responder’s Day during the Rochester Red Wings match Sunday.

Wright was attacked while responding to a disturbance call on October, 2019. The injuries left him permanently blind in both eyes. Wright served for the Rochester Police Department for more than 20 years.

For Wright, the opportunity to participate on First Responder’s Day made him feel like a young kid again.

“I’m a baseball nerd and lived and breathed baseball so to be able to stand on a field like that and throw a baseball its like a dream come true for a little kid,” Wright said.

RPD officer Denny Wright — who lost his eyesight while responding to a call in 2019 — threw out today’s first pitch on First Responder’s Day. pic.twitter.com/L2p5zIyFtz — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) August 22, 2021

On the same day, the Rochester Red Wings versed Lehigh Valley where they fell 6-1 in the series finale.