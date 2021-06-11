Rochester police make arrest in Swillburg neighborhood shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened in Rochester’s Swillburg neighborhood last month.

Police say Phillip Owens shot a 30-year-old man six times along South Clinton Avenue on May 24. The victim survived.

Owens, 35, was arrested Friday. Police say investigators found a loaded handgun and 6 ounces of crack cocaine in his home.

Owens was charged with Assault and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon for the shooting. He also faces additional weapon and drug charges for the items found during the search of his home.