Rochester police make arrest in Orchard Street murder case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police made an arrest Tuesday in Rochester’s 80th homicide of the year.

According to investigators, Waltequaries Evans, 25, was shot during an argument near the School No. 17 playground on Orchard Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Evans was taken to URMC in a private vehicle. He did not survive.

Police say Derrick Gunter, 21, was identified as the shooting suspect and arrested Tuesday evening. Gunter was charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Gunter is a Florida resident, but he is originally from Rochester. His arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.