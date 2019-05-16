Police arrest man for deadly stabbing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The Rochester Police Department has charged a man with murder for the deadly stabbing on Clifford Avenue Wednesday night.

Michael Ellington, age 59, has been arrested for the death of Eric Lofton.

Police said they were called to Clifford Avenue for a fight Wednesday night but found no victims at that scene. However, shortly after, officers found Lofton dead on Renwood Avenue. They say he had been stabbed multiple times.

Ellington was arrested Thursday morning in the case.