ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the murder of 72-year-old Jesus Pratts.

Police were called to Pratts’ home on Kohlman Street on February 17 by family members who were concerned as they hadn’t heard from him for several days.

Officers found Pratts dead with multiple stab wounds. Investigators determined Pratts was fatally stabbed on February 10 inside the home.

A suspect, 48-year old Antonio Muniz-Aviles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder in the second degree.

Police say Pratts and Muniz-Aviles were acquaintances.

Muniz-Aviles is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.