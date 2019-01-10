Rochester Police looking for a missing 15-year-old girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The Rochester Police Department are asking for help in locating a missing 15 year old girl.

Rochester resident Angelina Soto is 15 years old abd was reported missing from her home on North Clinton Avenue on December 27th. She is approximately 5'0", weighs around 125 lbs, and has red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Rochester Police Department.