ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Living in Western New York means we’re no stranger to lake effect snow and how changeable it can be. Lake effect can be very localized depending on the situation. In one town it's sunny, meanwhile the next town over is already under a foot of snow. It can often be a challenging forecast, but we usually have a good idea on where we can expect to see lake flakes fly depending on where the winds are coming from.

Wind plays a big role in which lake the lake band comes from, how strong the lake band can be, and the general placement of where the band will set up.