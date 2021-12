There isn't a ton of moisture out there this evening, but there doesn't need to be for issues. Shallow cold air remains stubborn, and it's just enough for precipitation to fall in the form of a wintry mix. Again, radar shows very light & patchy coverage, but the notion that some of this will fall in the form of freezing rain should be enough to alter how you're driving early tonight. Bridges and overpasses especially could be icy in spots, so best to slow down as you drive around. That's the bad news, but there is good to be found. Warming temperatures should push our temperatures above freezing later this evening, effectively ending any risk for freezing rain and slick travel. We suspect most locations are above 32 degrees no later than 11pm.

Tuesday will features some partial early sunshine before clouds return into the afternoon with temperatures around 40 degrees. Another quick system will spread snowfall across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes, building northward into Tuesday night. Some rain will mix in with this, limiting accumulations for much of the area to an inch or less. Warmer air continues to dominate into Wednesday with clouds and highs in the middle 40s, followed by another light rain/snow mix Thursday.