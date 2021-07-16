Rochester police issue alert for missing teen

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area from this evening to late Saturday night in anticipation for another round of significant rainfall. Remember, a Watch means some (not all) could see enough rain to prompt flooding. Not everyone will deal with flooding.

A stationary front is currently parked along the NY/PA state line this tonight with wet weather on both sides of the boundary. That front marks a zone that separates heavy rain and thunderstorms to the south and lighter shower activity to the north. The location of this front will be critical over the next 24 hours with regard to rain totals as it will serve to enhance lift to keep rain going. That front will be on the move tonight, building slowly northward and bringing increasing rain chances with it. For the remainder of the evening, periodic and scattered light rain will affect mainly areas south of Rochester, but a few showers will be possible even in town. To a large extent, Rochester's main event with regard to rain will arrive by morning.