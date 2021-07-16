Rochester police issue alert for missing teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Friday for a missing 13-year-old, last seen leaving a local hospital.

Police say Tylia Fuqua may be suicidal and is in need of medical attention. She was last seen leaving Rochester General Hospital on Portland Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday. At the time police say she was wearing a black sports bra and cheetah print spandex shorts.

Fuqua is 5’00” and 90 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-7210.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss