Rochester police issue alert for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Friday for a missing 13-year-old, last seen leaving a local hospital.
Police say Tylia Fuqua may be suicidal and is in need of medical attention. She was last seen leaving Rochester General Hospital on Portland Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday. At the time police say she was wearing a black sports bra and cheetah print spandex shorts.
Fuqua is 5’00” and 90 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-7210.