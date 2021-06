ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert for a missing mother Wednesday evening.

According to police, 18-year-old Marshae Ivey was last seen on Monday, May 31 in the Northeast Neighborhood near Joseph Avenue. Police say she was wearing a black hooded jacket with pink leggings at the time.

Police say Ivey has not spoken to her son since her disappearance, which is not typical behavior for her.

Ivey is 5′ 4″ and 165 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.