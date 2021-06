ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert for a missing 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Larry Thomas was last seen on Thursday, June 3 around the 100 block of East Avenue in the City of Rochester.

Thomas is described as being 6’0″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt over a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and blue sneakers. Police say he may be wearing glasses as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.