ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police in Rochester issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old boy Tuesday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Rosendo Torres Jr. was last seen leaving School No. 54 on Otis Street around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday. He did not return home.

He was wearing a blue shirt, a sweatshirt around his waist, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.