Police investigate shooting on Boardman Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a Monday morning shooting on Boardman Street, between Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street, on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the area just before noon. According to police, a 28-year-old man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where police said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

