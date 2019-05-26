Local News

Rochester police investigating suspicious death on Orchard Street

Posted: May 26, 2019 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 01:23 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers in the Lake Section responded to a call saying there was a deceased woman on the 300 block of Orchard Street near Lyell Avenue in Rochester on Sunday shorty before 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 30-year-old woman in a small garage.

Officers said the woman had trauma to her upper body that appeared suspicious in nature.

Rochester Major Crimes Unit is working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office who will determine what caused the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.

