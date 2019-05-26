Rochester police investigating suspicious death on Orchard Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers in the Lake Section responded to a call saying there was a deceased woman on the 300 block of Orchard Street near Lyell Avenue in Rochester on Sunday shorty before 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 30-year-old woman in a small garage.

Officers said the woman had trauma to her upper body that appeared suspicious in nature.

Rochester Major Crimes Unit is working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office who will determine what caused the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.