ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are investigating a homicide on the 700 block of Dewey Avenue that took place shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Investigators responded to the Sunoco gas station where a 29-year-old man was found in the parking lot and had been shot at least one time in his upper body. Officers say the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation involving multiple people in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

“The altercation escalated to an exchange of gunfire between parties,” officers said. “It is not known, at this time, if the deceased male was the intended target of the shooting or a bystander.”

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with further information or video is asked to call 911, the MCU (585) 428-7157, or Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.