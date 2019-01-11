Rochester police investigating home invasion robbery

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Rochester police are investigating the report of a home invasion robbery Thursday night.

Officers responded to 100 Oriole Street around 8p.m. for the report of a home invasion robbery. When officers arrived they were told at least two men entered the residence. One man was armed with a gun while the other was armed with a knife. Police say then men were in the home for a short period of time but left with various items belonging to the victims. Three people were home at the time including one adult female and two children. Police say there were no injuries as a result of the crime.

The investigation is still on going.