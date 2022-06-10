ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was shot Friday morning on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Locust Street for the report of a shooting around 9 a.m.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene and located a man on Locust Street suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officials say the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911.