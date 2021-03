ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a two-car crash that shut down a portion of Culver Road Tuesday night.

The cause of the crash and conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Culver Road was closed between East Main Street and MacBeth Street for the investigation.

RPD and RFD responding to a two vehicle crash in the 900 block of Culver Rd. One car has hit a light pole; another into a tree in the front lawn of the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS building. Status of vehicle occupants unknown @News_8 pic.twitter.com/jxwnnb1uYw — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) March 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.