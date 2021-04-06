Rochester police investigate unattended death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Flora Street around 3:00 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive woman. They found a body which was later identified as that of 33-year-old Denise Thomas.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation, pending autopsy results. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Rochester Police Department’s major Crimes Unit at 428-7157, email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.