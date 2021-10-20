Rochester police investigate two double shootings Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a pair of double shootings which sent four people to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The first happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Rauber Street near North Clinton Avenue. Police said two men were driven from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., police were called to the area of Dewey Avenue at Magee Avenue for another shooting. While officers were there, a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. Police said both were listed in stable condition Wednesday evening.

Those double shootings followed a fatal shooting on Lamont Place, which took the life of 19-year-old Christian Santiago. Another shooting Wednesday morning caused the Aquinas Institute to activate lockout protocols for a brief period of time.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

