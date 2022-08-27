ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say they are investigating a shooting that took place on Aldine Street last night.

Around 1:45 a.m. RPD officials responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Aldine Street. Upon arrival, they found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area.

During their investigation, officers were made aware of a 29-year-old male gunshot victim who had arrived to Strong Hospital in a private vehicle after being shot on Aldine Street.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered at least one gunshot wound and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say no suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.