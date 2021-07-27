Rochester police investigate shooting at Carter Street R-Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to a shooting at the Carter Street R-Center Tuesday.

Police say at least one gunshot was fired at the building around 4:13 p.m. There were people inside and outside at the time of the shooting. The building went into lockdown until police declared the scene safe.

Bullet holes are visible in cell phone video shared with News 8 from inside the building. No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Cellphone video from inside the Carter st rec center. Can see bullet holes in the wall and window. Was told no one was hit @News_8 #ROC pic.twitter.com/nBs4KoePbN — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.