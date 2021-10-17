Rochester Police investigate serious vehicle crash near Seward St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several ambulances are currently attending to passengers of a vehicle involved in a serious crash in the area of Seward and Whittlesey Street in Rochester Sunday.

Road access to Seward and Whittlesey Street is not currently available. News 8 crews on scene are also reporting that there are road closures through Frost Avenue.

Rochester Police continue to investigate the scene of the crash.

Immediate details are limited at this time.

