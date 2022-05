ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue.

Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.