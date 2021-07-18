Rochester police investigate fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Rochester Police officers responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the area of Portland Avenue and Grafton Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian who was reportedly deceased at the scene and pronounced by AMR according to the Rochester Police Department.

The victim is reported to be a 63-year-old male resident. Investigators on the scene are currently working to determine the cause of the accident.

News 8 will provide more updates on the incident as they are released

