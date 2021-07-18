Rochester police investigate fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Rochester Police officers responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the area of Portland Avenue and Grafton Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian who was reportedly deceased at the scene and pronounced by AMR according to the Rochester Police Department.

The victim is reported to be a 63-year-old male resident. Investigators on the scene are currently working to determine the cause of the accident.

Large RPD presence at intersection of Portland Ave/Grafton St. One car in road next to evidence markers. Police set up blue tent behind those patrol cars. Note the bent down traffic sign, can’t tell if it is a part of this scene. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4XuzotX1T9 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 19, 2021

News 8 will provide more updates on the incident as they are released