ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says.

Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.