ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening has died.

Officers were called to the intersection of Brown Street and Broad Street in the city around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 54-year-old man in the road.

Investigators say witnesses told them he’d been hit by a car that fled the scene.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.