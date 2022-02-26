ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a double shooting along North Clinton Avenue near Central Avenue in the city.

Offers were called to the intersection shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. They found two men in a car, one of whom had been shot. Police say the second man also had “a potential injury from the gunshot.”

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a nearby Valero gas station.

The victims, 34 and 32 years old, were hospitalized with what police believe are not life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.