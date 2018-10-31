Rochester police investigate burglary at Auditorium Theatre Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rochester police are investigating after someone broke into the Auditorium Theatre overnight.

Officers say someone entered the theater on Main Street in Rochester sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.

The suspect damaged windows, police say, and broke into Leadership Rochester -- which is located inside the theater. Officers say property was stolen from there and more windows were damaged.

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League offices were also busted into. Investigators say a glass window and ATM were damaged there.