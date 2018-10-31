Local News

Rochester police investigate burglary at Auditorium Theatre

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 03:27 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:20 PM EDT

Rochester police investigate burglary at Auditorium Theatre

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rochester police are investigating after someone broke into the Auditorium Theatre overnight.

Officers say someone entered the theater on Main Street in Rochester sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.

The suspect damaged windows, police say, and broke into Leadership Rochester -- which is located inside the theater. Officers say property was stolen from there and more windows were damaged.

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League offices were also busted into. Investigators say a glass window and ATM were damaged there.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected