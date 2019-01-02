Rochester police ID victim of deadly Stout Street shooting Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Police have released the identity of the man murdered on New Year's Day 2019 in Rochester.

Officers say Arthur Stevens, age 30, was the man found dead at 10 Stout Street in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Investigators say he had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Another victim, 29-year-old Lisa Johnson, was brought to Rochester General Hospital with one gunshot wound to her upper body. She was treated and later released from the hospital.

Police say no suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.